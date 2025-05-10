100k due at North West 200 Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event
The circumstances of the fatality are not known.
Thousands of bike enthusiasts are set to descend on the region for the annual gathering, which is taking place from 9am to 7pm today between Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine.
Six races in all are set to take place over the day, which is Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event.
The event director Mervyn Whyte told the News Letter he expects around 100,000 spectators today.
"The mood is good, very much upbeat,” he said last night.
"We had a local winner in two of the races on Thursday, so the mood is excellent.”
This is a reference to Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop, who won two races - the Fraser Homes Supersport race on his Milwaukee V2 Ducati, and the Amici Ristorante Superstock on his MD Racing BMW - on the opening evening of competition, ending a nine-year-long stretch without a win at the NW200.
"The weather is brilliant, the course is in good shape, and everything is slotting into place for exciting racing,” said Mr Whyte.
"We’ve spent months and months and months in preparation, doing work around the course itself and resurfacing, making improvements.
"The crowds have been gathering and gathering [on Friday], and on the coast road itself the traffic has been choc-a-block. I’d advise people to get to the circuit early, the roads will be busy. Get your position, and watch the best road-racers from throughout the world.
"Twenty countries are represented at the present time. We’ve the cream of the cream, if you like, at the North West.”
The body was found on the shoreline yesterday close to the start/finish area at the North West 200.
The discovery was made by a member of the public on Friday morning at Rinagree Point.
Police and HM Coastguard were tasked to assist with the recovery.
The PSNI said: “Police in Coleraine are investigating the discovery of a body in the Ballyreagh Road area of Portrush, following a report made shortly after 9.30am.”
