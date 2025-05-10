​100k due at North West 200 Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Excitement is building ahead of today's racing extravaganza on the north coast, the North West 200 – though the mood was marred by the discovery of a body not far from the start/finish point yesterday.

The circumstances of the fatality are not known.

Thousands of bike enthusiasts are set to descend on the region for the annual gathering, which is taking place from 9am to 7pm today between Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine.

Six races in all are set to take place over the day, which is Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event.

Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Alastair Seeley, Jeremy McWilliams and Richard Cooper with the huge crowd of fans who attended the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday

The event director Mervyn Whyte told the News Letter he expects around 100,000 spectators today.

"The mood is good, very much upbeat,” he said last night.

"We had a local winner in two of the races on Thursday, so the mood is excellent.”

This is a reference to Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop, who won two races - the Fraser Homes Supersport race on his Milwaukee V2 Ducati, and the Amici Ristorante Superstock on his MD Racing BMW - on the opening evening of competition, ending a nine-year-long stretch without a win at the NW200.

"The weather is brilliant, the course is in good shape, and everything is slotting into place for exciting racing,” said Mr Whyte.

"We’ve spent months and months and months in preparation, doing work around the course itself and resurfacing, making improvements.

"The crowds have been gathering and gathering [on Friday], and on the coast road itself the traffic has been choc-a-block. I’d advise people to get to the circuit early, the roads will be busy. Get your position, and watch the best road-racers from throughout the world.

"Twenty countries are represented at the present time. We’ve the cream of the cream, if you like, at the North West.”

The body was found on the shoreline yesterday close to the start/finish area at the North West 200.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Friday morning at Rinagree Point.

Police and HM Coastguard were tasked to assist with the recovery.