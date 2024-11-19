Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International beauty brand Rituals, which has stores in Paris, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, is opening a new outlet in Craigavon with 12 new jobs.

Rushmere Shopping Centre revealed Rituals will be opening this Wednesday at 10am!

Rituals, which has stores from New York to Amsterdam, is opening another new outlet at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

A Rushmere spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rituals Cosmetics to Rushmere and can’t wait to show you their beautiful store.

"And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday 23rd November to join Rituals for store opening celebrations with exclusive offers, plus goody bags for the first 50 guests who make a purchase on the day.”

Centre manager, Martin Walsh said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rituals to Rushmere Shopping Centre as part of our ever-growing retail offering. Rituals is a globally renowned brand known for its luxurious products and commitment to mindfulness and well-being.

"Their arrival brings a unique and exciting addition to our shopping experience, and we’re confident that our customers will love exploring the range of home and body care products that Rituals is celebrated for. This opening reflects our dedication to enhancing the variety of premium brands available here at Rushmere.”

Rituals has over 1,100 stores in 33 countries, including cities like: London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam.

Rituals is a luxury beauty brand that sells home and body products, including bath, body, and home care products; natural-origin skin care; home fragrances and home wear.