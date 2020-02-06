£137,000 resurfacing scheme will close roads on daily basis - motorists asked to show patience

A £137,000 road resurfacing scheme for Howe Road, Lisburn is set to take place next week.

It is due to start on Monday 10 February 2020 and is expected to be completed by March 6.

Road improvement works

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: "The improvement work, which stretches between Leapogues Road and Ballynahinch Road, includes resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of road drainage.

"lays are possible during the period of the works and we would be grateful for the patience of road users while we complete this scheme."

It adds that "to facilitate the works" it will be necessary to implement a series of daily road closures from 8 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday).

A signed diversionary route will be in place using Dromore Road, Croft Road and Hillsborough Road. Meanwhile access for residents will be maintained and road closures will only be in place when work is ongoing.