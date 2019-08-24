1739: ‘Don’t dock your boats without paying’

From the Belfast News Letter of August 10 1739 (which is August 21 in the modern calendar):

Letter from Liverpool, dated July 19.

This post the embargo is taken off but by all accounts from London, war is as good as declared, letters of marque to sink, burn, and take all Spanish ships, being granted to every body that will be at the cost of them.

Some private letters mention ,that we have three squadrons of men of war out, one before Cadiz, another cruising off the Western Islands, and a third before the Grayne, to keep the French from joining the Spaniards, and all three to intercept the Galleons, so that matters seems now to be at a crisis, and a little time like enough to produce great events, if the French suffer themselves to be pent up, we shall soon bring the Dons to reason.

