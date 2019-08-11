1739: Methodist’s Georgia refund

From July 31 1739 News Letter ( August 11 modern date):

LONDON, July 21.

We hear that the Rev. Mr. Whitefield, about two months ago, returned to the trustees for establishing the colony of Georgia their commission to him for collecting money for Georgia, declaring, that he had never made any use thereof.

We hear also, that his majesty, having granted permission for the ship Two Brothers sailing immediately to Georgia with cloathing and provisions for col. Oglethorpe’s regiment, the trustees sent a letter about a fortnight since to Mr. Whitefield to return by this opportunity to his duty in the colony; which, by a letter from Bristol to them, he has declined, chusing (as he therein alledges) to go thither by way of Pensilvania, after the embargo is taken off. [George Whitefield, a founder of Methodism who drew large crowds wherever he preached, had visited Georgia in America in 1738. He decided it needed an orphanage and returned to Britain to raise money, travelling back out to Georgia in 1740, and establishing the Bethesda Orphanage.

Georgia had been founded a few years before by General James Oglethorpe, the last of 13 colonies that would later quit Britain]

RUSSIA. Petersburg, July 7.

A few days ago the lord Baltimore arrived here from London, and had the honour of waiting upon the Empress, who received him very graciously. He designs to stay some time in this country, and afterwards to visit his colony of Maryland. Fourteen regiments are gone from the Ukraine for Livonia.

[Charles Calvert, 5th Baron Baltimore, was age 39 at this time. His grandfather, the 3rd baron, was a devout Roman Catholic who had lost his proprietorship to Maryland when Protestant William of Orange became king in 1688. The colony had become a Catholic haven. The 4th Baron renounced Catholicism and the family regained Maryland]

WHEREAS an anonymous Letter was lately sent to the Printer of the Belfast News-Letter &c. importing, that the Purse with the Gold Pieces (formerly advertis’d to be lost) was found, and requiring to know what Reward the Person should receive who would produce the same: NOW I James Mc.Clure of Belfast Merchant, do hereby promise a Guinea Reward to the Person or Persons that will deliver me the said Purse and Gold. July 31, 1730. James Mc.Clure. [A guinea is around £250 in today’s money]