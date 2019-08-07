1739: Quake in Smyrna has most badly hit Christian parts of city

From the Belfast News Letter of July 27 1739 (which is equivalent to August 7 in the modern calendar):

They write from Leghorn, that the earthquake lately felt at Smyrna was equally violent with that which happened there fifty years ago, and threw down part of the city.

This last began about half an hour past four in the morning.

The bells rang of themselves, and the shakings of the earth overturned several houses.

The fright was so great, that many persons who were in their beds run out naked’ to save themselves, either on the shore or in the country.

When the earthquake ceased, they return’d to their habitations, which they found a heap of ruins.

The street of the Franks, inhabited by the Christians, suffered most; few houses there were left standing, or escap’d receiving some damage.

Many Caravans were overturn’d, and several passengers in them buried under their ruins.

The steeples of several mosques also were thrown down.

Many tremblings were felt thirteen days successively, but wholly ceased on the 19th of April last.

[Smyrna, which is now in Turkey, was then Ottoman, but called ‘Smyrna of the infidels’ due to the Greek influence.

Now the Turkish city of Izmir is located there]