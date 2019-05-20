1739: Treasure found then lost

From the Belfast News Letter of May 8 1739 (which is May 9 in the modern calendar):

By a private letter from Boston in New-England, dated the 16th of March, they write, that a Spanish sloop bound from the Gulph of Honduras to the Havanna, was lost in her passage; the captain and crew with the utmost difficulty got to Moccroon Island, where they all soon were famish’d.

Capt. Darby, of Rhode-Island, having information where the wreck lay, went and took up 7,000 pieces of eight, 500 pistoles, a silver tea-table, a gold cup, several crucifixes of great value, and other valuable goods; they raised up an iron chest, supposed to contain pieces of eight, but being in a boat, and the Wind exceeding high, was obliged to let it go again, rather than endanger their lives; it is said there were three large chests of Silver on board when the ship was lost.

Capt. Darby sailed from Holland to dispose of the above, but in his Voyage unfortunatly founder’d about fourteen days ago near the land’s end, whereby all was lost.

Extract of a Letter from a Gentleman at Bengal to his Friend in London.

THE many misfortunes that have happened of late to the trading people of this part, makes me conclude you will think I must be in some measure involved therein; but I assure you I have by caution, and not undertaking rash schemes to be rich on a sudden, preserv’d my capital with some gain upon it: I have had temptations and strong solicitations to be concern’d, when I should now have repented as they do; but am resolved to continue in my former course, and be content with small profit rather than risque my stock.

The Pelham and Grafton are now given over as lost; the Devonshire, after more than three months labour, is floated up here in order to be dock’d; what her damage is we shall see when she is here; tho’ there is no talk now of the goodness of her bargain, but on the contrary, that she has and will cost more than a new ship from the stocks. The Lyell, capt. Acton, that was ashore in the storm, and after fitted for a voyage to Bombay, was forced to unlade at Madras, and it is the general opinion that she will be rendered unfit for a voyage to Europe.

; so that it would have been much better for all persons concern’d in her that she had never been refitted.