The stunning 27-year-old Social Media Executive from Belfast impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her
the winning edge over twenty-seven other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous title holder, Daria Gapska.
The exclusive gala final was hosted by Former Miss Northern Ireland and Miss World Europe Anna Leitch and radio presenter,
Contest organiser and Managing Director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Victoria Withers said: “We are thrilled that Kaitlyn has won the
title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Kaitlyn has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the
judging panel on the night.”
Winner Kaitlyn said: “I am absolutely delighted to wear the Miss Northern Ireland crown and be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in
"Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous
Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.
"The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life.
"Winning this title is undoubtedly life-changing and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!”