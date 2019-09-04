£400 million extra funding announced for NI

Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced an additional £400million in funding for Northern Ireland in his spending review.

Sajid Javid announced £13.8bn of extra day-to-day spending for public services across the UK.

Northern Ireland's share of that pot is allocated through a mechanism known as the Barnett formula.

He added that he welcomed the case made by the DUP for improved hospice care and for those affected in the contaminated blood scandal.

"I sincerely hope the Northern Ireland devolved administration will use some of the new funding we are providing today to address those issues," he added.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said the extra cash equates to a real increase of about 2%.