£67,000 road improvement scheme to see closure of major NI route

A £67,000 resurfacing scheme is underway on the Hospital Roundabout, Dungannon.

According to the Department for Infrastructure: "The scheme will improve the strength and surface quality of this busy roundabout and the work is expected to be complete on or before Sunday 6 October.

"Preliminary works commenced on 9 September 2019 with a lane closure in place whilst these were carried out.

"Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a full road closure from 6.30 pm and 6.30 am from Monday 30 September 2019 to Sunday 6 October noting that the closure period will be in place during Sunday 6 October 2019 to 6.30 pm.

"Diversions routes will be signed on the approach roads to the roundabout. Local access for residents and landowners will be facilitated."

The post adds that the Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

Road Improvement works

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary management measures and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Completion of the works by 6 October will depend on favourable weather conditions.