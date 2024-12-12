Carol Buick and son Max (age 10) from Antrim.

More than 80 Northern Ireland children battling life-threatening and life-limiting conditions are gearing up for a trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) is preparing to embark on its much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland, taking place on Monday, 16 December 2024.

This year marks the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, NICLT has brought the wonder of Lapland to over 1,700 children, with only two interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Front Row: Max Buick (age 10) from Antrim and Liz Stewart, Head of Customer Services, from Swissport, Belfast.Back Row: l-r Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport; Fiona Williamson, General Manager, NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust; Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI; and Carol Buick, Max’s mother.

This annual trip provides unforgettable experiences that bring joy, respite, and cherished memories to children and their families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the trip is made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, will fly to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There, they will enjoy an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

(l-r) Fiona Williamson, General Manager, NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust; Max Buick (10, from Antrim); Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport; Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI; Max’s mum Carol Buick; and Liz Stewart, Head of Customer Services, from Swissport, Belfast.

Ahead of the trip, Carol Buick, mother of Max (age 10), from Antrim said: "Visiting Santa in Lapland would have always felt like an impossible dream because of the complexities of traveling with my child’s needs.

"This trip has not only made it possible but has taken all the stress away, allowing us to focus entirely on the magic – from meeting Santa to playing in the snow. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience we’ll treasure forever."

Max added: “I am so excited and never thought I would be able to meet the real Santa. I am so thankful to go!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, added: "There is no greater Christmas gift than bringing joy to children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

(l-r) Fiona Williamson, General Manager, NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust; Max Buick (10, from Antrim); Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport; Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI; Max’s mum Carol Buick; and Liz Stewart, Head of Customer Services, from Swissport, Belfast.

"This trip allows families to escape their daily challenges, offering a day of magic, support, and unforgettable memories.

“Our deepest thanks go to TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic, The Choir Studio from Newry and the countless volunteers and supporters who make this trip possible. Without their dedication, none of this would be achievable.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our wonderful fundraisers and corporate partners including Wineflair, The Bushmills Inn, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore and Mango, whose generosity ensures this magical journey continues to bring light and joy to these remarkable children and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI, one of the companies enabling the annual trip, said: "It is an enormous privilege to welcome on board the children, families, medical teams and support staff heading off on this exciting adventure to Lapland.

"We’re delighted we can lend our support once again and help to make this a joyful experience that will create wonderful lasting memories."

The trip wouldn’t be possible without the streamlined support from Belfast International Airport representatives.

Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport, added: “The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust flight is always very special and this year is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to welcome all of the children, their families and the fantastic staff to Belfast International Airport and we are sure they will have an experience to remember.

"It is very important for us to be part of this magical event - it really brings home the meaning of Christmas.”

Liz Stewart, Head of Customer Services, from Swissport, Belfast is part of the exceptional team supporting young travellers, their families and health staff on the ground at the airport.

Liz said: “It is our absolute pleasure to be working with this wonderful charity again and we are looking forward to seeing everyone on Monday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the festive spirit on the day, The Choir Studio from Newry will perform at the airport before departure, filling the terminal with Christmas cheer and excitement.

Kathy McCaughey of The Choir Studio said: "To be part of something so magical and special is a joy and privilege—the true meaning of Christmas for our choir. Our bus is booked, and we're ready to go!"

To view photos and memories from the special trip to Lapland, check out the charity’s Facebook page: @childrentolaplandtrust