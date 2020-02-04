80mph winds to blast NI - road, rail, air transport delays possible - bridges to close during Yellow status weather warning

The Met Office has issued a Yellow status weather warning for wind for Northern Ireland later this week.

The weather warning - which is in force for the UK - is to last between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The warning advises of "very strong winds" and "gusts of 50 to 60 mph across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills".

It adds that "heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills".

"Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west," adds the warning..

The public is advised to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Getting out and about in strong winds

The Met Office also advise: that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves; is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close; a slight chance that power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

They also ask the public to be aware that there is a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".

High winds to blast NI

Met Office weather warning for wind