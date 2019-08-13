£94k resurfacing work for busy Carrick route

A £94,000 resurfacing scheme will commence at Carrick’s Pinewood Avenue on Monday (August 19).

Extending from Northland to Sandes Court, the project will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

The Department for Infrastructure says it will be necessary to operate a full road closure for the duration of the work from Monday to Friday between 7.00am and 6.00pm. Access for residents will be facilitated.

A two-way diversion will be in operation via Northland, Sunnylands Avenue and Sandes Court.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

DfI says it has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

Completion of the scheme by 13 September will be dependent on the progress of the work and on favourable weather conditions.