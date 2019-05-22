A statue to Northern Ireland fooball legend George Best has been unveiled at Windsor Park

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2019:'George Best statue unveiled in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A bronze statue of football legend George Best has been unveiled. Funded by the public, the statue was created by Belfast sculptor Tony Currie of the Lecale Bronze art group. The life sized statue sits outside the Olympia Leisure Centre - just yards away from Windsor Park where Best played many games for Northern Ireland. Pictured at the unveiling Pat Jennings and Gerry Armstrong former Northern Irish footballers.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press