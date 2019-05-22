A statue to Northern Ireland fooball legend George Best has been unveiled at Windsor Park
The Manchester United and Northern Ireland star has been immortalised in bronze in the shadow of Windsor Park, the stadium he graced so many times for his national side.
Best’s sister Barbara McNarry and fellow Northern Ireland great Pat Jennings revealed the life-size tribute to a crowd of fans on what would have been the former European Player of Year’s 73rd birthday
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2019:'George Best statue unveiled in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A bronze statue of football legend George Best has been unveiled. Funded by the public, the statue was created by Belfast sculptor Tony Currie of the Lecale Bronze art group. The life sized statue sits outside the Olympia Leisure Centre - just yards away from Windsor Park where Best played many games for Northern Ireland. Brian Kennedy Singer-songwriter pictured during the unveiling.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
