Abandoned and starving puppies now 'doing great'

The dogs found starving and abandoned by the roadside near Cookstown are all reported to be ‘doing great’.

Three pups - understood to be Belgian Malinois or Dutch Herders - were found by a man in the Tullywiggan area last Friday.

Another puppy was located by a woman on Saturday afternoon.

They were all taken to Drumbonaway Kennels, near Stewartstown, where they are being looked after and said to be getting better.

A spokesperson for the kennels said the owner has not come forward to claim the dogs which are believed to be between 12 and 14 weeks old.

“They have been de-wormed, de-flead and are under heat at minute,” she said. “They are eating and sleeping well.”

The spokesperson said lots of people had been in contact with them expressing a willingness to provide a home.

“The cruel owner has not got in touch but we see this type of thing everyday.”

