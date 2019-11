An abandoned kayak has instigated a search operation in the Millisle area of Co Down.

A post on Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page says: "Do you recognise this kayak? It’s been located in Millisle.

The kayak that was found

"Please contact us ASAP if it’s yours.

"Units in scene searching."

A spokesman for the Coastguard this evening confirmed that "the owner has not yet been found".

They added: "Investigations are ongoing."

