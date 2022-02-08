The black and white film, which is a heart-warming tale of one family’s plight during the early part the Troubles in Northern Ireland, was nominated for:

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Judi Dench),

• Best Sound,

(L to R) Actor Jude Hill, actor Lewis McAskie and writer/director Kenneth Branagh on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

• Best Original Screenplay,

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ciaran Hinds),

• Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s ‘Down To Joy’),

• Best Director (Kenneth Branagh),

Writer/director Kenneth Branagh on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

• Best Picture.

The Oscars will take place on March 27 at an in-person ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

The film, which won the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award in 2021, has also received six nominations for this year’s BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards, which take place on Sunday, March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Belfast was nominated in the categories of Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay and Editing.

(L to R) Writer/director Kenneth Branagh, actor Lewis McAskie, actor Jude Hill, actor Judi Dench, actor Jamie Dornan, and actor Caitríona Balfe on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Stars of the film Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds are both up for awards in the Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor categories.

At the Golden Globe awards in early January Belfast picked up the Best Screenplay award for story which was inspired by Branagh’s own upbringing in north Belfast.

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Cinematorgrapher Haris Zambarloukos (left) and writer/director Kenneth Branagh (right) on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Caitriona Balfe stars as "Ma" in director Kenneth Branagh's BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features