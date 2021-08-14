Ahmed Khorami is deeply concerned for the future of his country, Afghanistan.

He was speaking after the UN urged Afghanistan’s neighbours to accept refugees as thousands flee the surging Taliban - the former Islamist government that is threatening a return to a Sharia-run state.

Ahmed Khorami, 47, is from Wardark Province in central Afghanistan but lived in Kabul for most of his life. His wife and two children joined him in NI in March and he currently works as a taxi driver in Belfast.

He left Afghanistan in 2000, a year before the American invasion to dislodge Osama Bin Laden and overthrow the Taliban, which protected the Al-Qaeda leader.

“I just tried to save myself because life was so difficult,” he says, citing the “brutality” of the Taliban.

He made a living growing vegetables on a plot of land, living in a 250-year-old clay house with no electricity or water.

“But the problem was war - they will ask you to join the Taliban. If you decline you will be in trouble.”

He cites a man who recently made fun of the returning Taliban in Kandahar. “They just killed him straight away.”

News reports from home are constantly on his mind.

His mother, six brothers and sister still live in Kabul.

“It makes me very sad. It puts loads of pressure on my head and my heart. I am here with my family but my heart is still there.”

The American invasion in 2001 and subsequent intervention by allied nations was welcomed by most, he says.

“We were just so happy that maybe somebody is coming to help us - to rescue us.

“We didn’t have anything. They built infrastructure and a bit of government and the army.” He applauds the 150,000 soldiers and 100,000 police put in place.

After the US invasion there was no Taliban for 3-4 years.

“But slowly it all changed and people lost hope.”

With the US and NATO withdrawing all forces, he feels abandoned. “They left us behind. What they did to the Kurds in Iraq and in Syria, they did the same thing to us.

“My fear is the Taliban will destroy all the infrastructure and kill so many people who worked for the government. They will do bad things - girls would not be able to go to school and many people will lose their jobs.”

About 25% of the people support the Taliban - mainly rural dwellers who never went to school, he says.

He estimates about 50% supported the western intervention and 25% took no sides. About 80% of the Taliban would be Afghans, he adds.

“My dream for the future is for our government to be there and our army to be there because there was loads of work in the past 25 years to build our army and police. I don’t want the Taliban to capture Afghanistan.”

And he is passionate that the west knows why Afghans cannot withstand the Taliban without western support.

“They have to know our neighbours are big supporters of the Taliban. All the world should know who is behind the Taliban - Pakistan and Iran, but also China and Russia.”

