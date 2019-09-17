‘Air Ambulance team saved my severed arm’

A Co Armagh joiner who almost severed his arm with a chainsaw has paid tribute to the work of the Northern Ireland air ambulance.

Trevor Hanna, a self-employed joiner from Dollingstown in Co Armagh, was working to cut wood, when the chainsaw he was using caught his arm and almost severed the limb.

The incident happened one year ago, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, as ‘Storm Ali’ swept across parts of the UK and Ireland, bringing winds of up to 100mph and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Now, one year on and in support of Air Ambulance Awareness Month, Trevor and friends in Craigavon Area Hospital are organising a coffee morning on October 2 to support the Air Ambulance NI charity.

One year ago tomorrow, emergency services were called and representatives from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) were dispatched to the scene where they were able to assess the extent of the father of two’s injuries.

Speaking about that day, Trevor said: “I had remained conscious, so when the HEMS doctor and HEMS paramedic arrived on the scene, I was fully aware of what was happening and felt really reassured. The medical teams were incredibly calm, and it was very helpful in such a frightening situation.

“I was in hospital for five days. I knew it would be traumatic for my two young boys to visit, so we waited a few days before bringing them to the hospital.

“I have had surgery on two occasions already with more to follow.

“As a joiner this has of course had a massive impact on my livelihood and while I would love nothing more than to be back at work, I’m also aware that it will take some time.

“I am very grateful that my limb has been saved and I now want to give something back to this charity as I know it takes £5,500 a day to keep it going.

“It was fantastic to be able to visit the air ambulance base recently to meet with the HEMS team who treated me at the scene. I have two sons and they thoroughly enjoyed being able to finish school a bit early for the important visit to the base and see the helicopter and meet the team.

“I’m so grateful to them and also to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and all of the other medical professionals who have treated me so far.”

Northern Ireland’s air ambulance was recently tasked to its 999th emergency mission, just two years since it first took to the skies.

In recognition of this milestone, the Air Ambulance NI charity – along with its partners at the NI Ambulance Service – met some of the patients it has helped as part of 999 Emergency Services Day.

One of them was Sam Graham, who was severely injured after a motorbike crash last year.

He suffered a bleed on the brain, 10 broken ribs, two punctured lungs, a fragmented vertebrae, and a badly smashed ankle.

Sam was put into an induced coma for 17 days, but thankfully is now well on the road to recovery, thanks in part to the efforts of the air ambulance.

“It’s a fantastic charity, ” he said.

Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of NIAS, said: “It’s remarkable to meet with some of the patients and see the positive difference that the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is making.”