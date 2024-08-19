ALREADY ONLINE

A PSNI car seen driving with a GAA flag in Camlough in south Armagh after Armagh's gaelic victory in the All-Ireland final. The image is taken from a video minutes before the police car does a u-turn, its driver apparently still holding the flag, causing another vehicle to brake. July 28 2024

​A former senior PSNI officer has described video footage of police officers celebrating a GAA championship win in Camlough as “astonishing and outrageous”.

Jon Burrows, a former head of discipline with the PSNI’s professional standards branch, said an officer seen driving a police car while waving an Armagh flag out of the window was “setting a poor example”.

The PSNI has launched an internal investigation in to the incident.​

Mr Burrows said: “This is astonishing and outrageous. Aside from the need for police impartiality, people will rightly be fined for driving with a phone in their hand in Northern Ireland today.

Retired senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows

"That is not being in proper control of a vehicle. It so much worse when it is a police officer who is supposed to be enforcing such law, let alone not setting such a poor example.”Mr Burrows als said that “it is vital that the police maintain their impartiality and professionalism at all times,” and added: “That is how to build confidence across all communities in Northern Ireland.

"I have never witnessed anything like this in my police career of 20 odd years, or indeed heard anything like it before then.

"I would say the same thing if a police officer was waving any sporting flag, including a Northern Ireland flag. It is not becoming of a professional and impartial policing service.”

Mr Burrows went on to say: "The footage was so astonishing I actually thought it was a fake.”

Jim Allister KC MP said: “I will be contacting the Police Ombudsman and the Chief Constable following a disgraceful display by officers in a marked PSNI car tonight in Camlough.

“They can be seen driving through the village waving GAA flags in a fashion which could best be described as joyriding while using the siren improperly.

“Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two tier policing. Tonight we see evidence of this in bright lights.

“Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force.

“Urgent action is required against the officers involved if there is to be any hope of confidence not plunging to an all-time low. How can Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon urge people returning from the final to “please drive safely” when their own officers are doing this? The officer driving needs to be dismissed.