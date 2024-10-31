Ancient burial ground in Belfast was popular spot for body snatching in the 1820s

In the 1820s, the Friar’s Bush graveyard was in a field, accessed by a pathway from the lane that is now the Stranmillis Road, Belfast

​Burke and Haire, two Ulstermen based in Edinburgh, are the most infamous body snatchers of the Georgian era. Less ruthless, preferring those who were already dead, are Belfast men Stewart & Finny, another team suppling the dissection theatres of Edinburgh.

​In 1823, Belfast was a busy trading port, and rapid industrial growth was being matched by a large increase in population.

A mile to the south of the town, before the building of Queen’s University, Botanic Gardens and the Ulster Museum, was a rural area noted for the ancient burial ground of Friar’s Bush. The graveyard was in a field, accessed by a pathway from the lane that is now the Stranmillis Road.

It had been in use for centuries, and is the resting place of local citizens of all creeds. This traditional place of interment was a quiet place, maybe with some ruins of an old church, where all buried their dead in an unregulated manner.

At Friar’s Bush, it was noted that the burials were uncontrolled and in shallow graves

The 1820s was the peak era for the activity of body snatchers. Medical knowledge was increasing rapidly, particularly through the world-leading work of the anatomy schools of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

There was a severe lack of fresh cadavers for research and the training of surgeons. A body supplied in good condition may bring in two years’ wages for a working man. Strong market forces were at play, and some did their best to take advantage of this situation.

There were three main burial grounds in Belfast. The main graveyard was still at Shankill, where a watch-house was used to keep the ‘resurrectionists’ from their dastardly work. At the ‘New Burying Ground’, now known as Clifton Street Cemetery, they were thwarted by a high wall and a sexton’s lodge.

At Friar’s Bush, it was noted that the burials were uncontrolled and in shallow graves. A ‘mere stratum of earth’ presented little challenge to the night work of those who wished to profit from the dead. In the growing town, the burial rate was increasing, and ships crossed on a regular basis to Greenock, giving convenient onward travel to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

By 1830, Friar’s Bush graveyard had increased in size, and been enclosed by walls, keeping the body snatchers out

Friar’s Bush was a perfect ‘supply station’ for the resurrection men. Hence there are various reports of unearthed bodies found in the area, hidden in ditches and hedges in the night, in readiness for transfer to the harbour the next day.

On the evening of July 12, 1823, suspicions arose about the late delivery of a barrel to a ship destined for Greenock. The lid was removed, and to the disgust of all, the bodies of a middle-aged woman and a child were found, packed in sawdust.

William Finny was the porter, a man who seemed to spend most of his time drunk. His accommodation was checked, and a box marked ‘Edinburgh’ was discovered. It contained five gold sovereigns and medical instruments. These included a large brass embalming syringe.

It became apparent that Finny worked with an accomplice, George Stewart, who seemed to be the brains of the outfit. Stewart seemed to feature in other reports of criminal activity in the 1820s, including forgery and theft. He had ‘done a flit’ and had left Belfast, leaving Finny to suffer the consequences.

Finny was brought before the court under the legal gaze of Magistrate Ferrer. Various witnesses were called, including a bereft widowed shoemaker, William Bell, who identified the dead woman as his late wife, Mary, who was buried at Friar’s Bush on July 10. The child was identified as James, his 10-month old son.

The grieving father confirmed that the coffin at Friar’s Bush had been broken open and the bodies removed. Finny’s neighbours were called to the witness stand and spoke of years of suspicious activity, particularly in the evenings, and a great interest in attending funerals.

The magistrate asked the jury to pronounce on Finny on the basis of the evidence supplied. As it could not be proven that Finny had dug up the bodies he was judged ‘not guilty,’ to the consternation of many. And so Finny and Stewart escaped punishment, though the stigma of being body snatchers no doubt made life difficult for them.

A recent discovery has added a new twist to this macabre tale (Thank you, Spike!). A letter has come to light in the Public Records Office (PRONI) that belonged to Belfast doctor James Orr. It was written by William Campbell, a surgeon in Edinburgh.

Dr Campbell refers to the recent publicity about the ‘party of dealers in h. flesh.’ Such was the interest in the Stewart & Finny case that it had been reported in the London papers. Dr. Campbell then notes that the brass syringe that was mentioned had cost £5.

He asks Dr Orr to try to obtain the syringe from the ‘intendent of police’ for a trifle and to send it to Scotland ‘by some careful hand.’ He also states that the owner of the syringe is known to them both, making it very likely that the surgeon was trying to disguise his ownership of the instrument. It is not known if the syringe was successfully returned to Edinburgh.

By 1830, Friar’s Bush graveyard had increased in size, and been enclosed by walls, keeping the body snatchers out. The cadaver market collapsed in 1832, after the Anatomy Act allowed human remains to be gifted to medical science. Dealers in human flesh now had no incentive to turn the dead into gold.

The double gates of Friar’s Bush have been closed to the public for some years, while under the care of Belfast City Council. There are now regular tours, provided by professional guides, as advertised on the popular Facebook history page ‘Friar’s Bush Graveyard Belfast’. You can now learn of the grisly stories of body snatchers, and other tales of the colourful history of our city.

