96-year-old Anne Brown received her Booster vaccine earlier today in Croagh Patrick Care Home, Donaghadee

Among them was 96-year-old Anne Brown who got her booster vaccine earlier today in Croagh Patrick Care home in Donaghadee.

Her daughter Heather McAfee who is a care assistant in the same home also received her booster jab.

The South Eastern Trust has 111 nursing and residential homes in the area which stretches from Bangor, Ards, Dundonald, Lisburn and Downpatrick.

The Assistant Director for Older Peoples Community Health Services, Veronica Cleland, said: “I am delighted with the uptake so far, given that we only began to distribute the booster vaccine last Monday.

“We have already managed to roll out the programme to over half of all the care homes in our area.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to vaccinate as many people as possible in order to protect them further from Covid-19.

“The success of the booster programme is as a result of great teamwork with our logistical team, administration, pharmacy, transport, clinical and independent sector colleagues. We really are in this together.”

First dose Pfizer vaccines will also be available for care home residents and staff who have not yet had their first jab.

