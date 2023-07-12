News you can trust since 1737
Annual Twelfth of July parades get underway across Northern Ireland as thousands get set to enjoy traditional spectacle

Scores of parades are taking place across Northern Ireland as loyal orders celebrate the Twelfth of July.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 2 min read

The main demonstrations will take place at 18 venues, including Belfast as well as Bangor, Co Down, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry. An estimated half-a-million people are expected to participate or spectate in the annual festival to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

On Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

July 13 will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing King William and King Charles.

The Pride of Ardoyne flute band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Protestant loyalist order Twelfth of July paradeThe Pride of Ardoyne flute band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Protestant loyalist order Twelfth of July parade
DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has encouraged peaceful and positive July 12 celebrations.

"Celebrations over the 11th and 12th are part of the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland and for the vast majority of us they are an occasion where families will come together, often travelling home from wherever they now live to enjoy the occasion together," he said.

"I am proud of my culture and my tradition, but I recognise that there are different cultures and traditions within Northern Ireland. For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations.

"Those don't include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen. Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines. As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds."

