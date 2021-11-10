Another 1,765 people test positive for Covid-19 as seven more people die with the virus
Another 1,765 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:32 pm
That means in the last seven days during the pandemic a total of 8,775 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland.
And in the last 24 hours another seven people died with Covid-19.
Since the pandemic began 2,776 people have died with the virus in NI.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in our hospitals stands at 404 - with 36 of that number fighting for their lives in ICU.
There are now 38 active Covid-19 outbreaks in NI Care Homes.
Meanwhile according to the dashboard hospital occupancy in NI remains at 104%.