AP McCoy swaps saddle for paddle to help Sports Relief

Former champion jockey AP McCoy has helped launch this year’s Sport Relief fundraising campaign by taking on a paddleboard challenge in Co Londonderry.

McCoy, who won more than 4,300 races during his professional career, visited the Youth Action NI project at the Far and Wild centre to see first-hand how Sport Relief donations are transforming the lives of young women by helping them build confidence and teaching them new skills.

He said: “I’m calling on everyone across Northern Ireland to join me in getting behind this year’s Sport Relief campaign. I’ve seen first-hand the incredible work of the ‘Steeper Steps’ programme at Youth Action.

“They help women learn new skills and build confidence through sport. Come on Northern Ireland – it’s game on!”

Since last year’s campaign, some of the money raised has help support 27 organisations in Northern Ireland – with donations spent on tackling major issues including mental health, domestic abuse, homelessness and child poverty.

The charity has also lined up a number of other famous names to take part in challenges, and has made a documentary to look back at gruelling challenges that celebrities like Greg James and Davina McCall have taken part in.