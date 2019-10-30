Apartment complex planned at site of former pub

A new development comprising 26 apartments and a cafe is being planned at the former site of The Cellars bar in Larne town centre.

An application for the proposed mixed use building, which would include a gym and launderette areas along with cycle parking, was submitted earlier this month.

The currently vacant site between 15 Main Street and 28 Point Street has been earmarked for the new build, which would see 22 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments spread over five stories.

Meanwhile, a new cafe serving the local community is proposed at ground floor level.

It also aims to provide a link between Main Street and Point Street via an internal walkway.

Documents supporting the application indicate that no car parking will be provided within the site to discourage the use of the private car.

Instead, “ample provision” will be made for bicycle storage “to encourage more sustainable methods of transport”.

The application is due to be considered at a future meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

It follows news that a new social housing development aimed at over-55s could also be in the pipeline on the original site of the Curran Court Hotel in Larne.

The lands at Curran Road will be transformed with 16 new apartments, if the proposal is given the go-ahead by planners.