Appeal: Can you help find missing NI man?

Police and the family of missing 28-year-old Ryan Smyth are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Ryan was last seen in the Downview Gardens area of north Belfast at around 3:30 pm on Monday, May 27.

Ryan Smyth

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a black hooded jacket, dark navy jog bottoms with a white stripe and grey trainers

"We are appealing for Ryan to make contact with police or his family, or if anyone knows of Ryan’s whereabouts please contact police at Tennent Street on 101," a PSNI spokesperson said.