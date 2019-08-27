Appeal for dashcam footage after five people hospitalised in two vehicle collision

Police are appealing for information about a two vehicle collision which saw five people treated in hospital in north Down on Sunday morning.

Police attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of A2 and Craigdarragh Road, Bangor on August 25.

Constable McNamee said “Five people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around this road traffic collision and police would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage from the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 653 of 25/08/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”