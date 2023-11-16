Appeal for family of Antrim man and Afghanistan veteran William Onion who died in accident on Mount Snowdon
William Onion was an Afghanistan veteran who had been living near Bournemouth with his partner. He worked as a personal trainer and tour guide – under the name Coach Pickles – and was well known for charity fundraising.
The Antrim man is reported to have died after falling from a ridge on Mount Snowdon on November 11.
His father Alastair Onion wrote on a GoFundMe appeal: “On behalf of the family we would like to raise some money in memory of William and to help towards funeral costs to give him the send off he deserves.
“We would like to raise enough money to honour his life and support his family and partner in this devastating time.”
He added: “I have no words to convey how devastated we are. William fell today from Snowdon mountain. He was doing what he loved, he was with friends, that much we are thankful for.
“He passed at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, a soldier through and through, a son that no man could have been prouder of.
“He was happy, loved and someone that whomever met him, thought the world of him. William we will miss you always.”
The appeal – at www.gofundme.com/f/william-onion – had raised more than £7,000 by Thursday night.
A family notice said William was the loving son of Alastair and Julie, much loved brother of Amy, dear grandson of Dennis and the late Irene, Betty and the late Tony, and cherished partner of Nichol.
A pub close to William’s home in Bournemouth is donating 50p to the fund for every pint sold this weekend.
One of the owners of the Outback Brewing Company, who asked us not to use his name, said: “I used to live directly opposite Will and I employ quite a few people who knew him quite well.
“Every time I passed him in the street, he was literally always trying to help others. He organised a lot of group walks and also tried to help other people with mental health issues. He was just an amazing guy and he will be missed.”