Police and the family of teenager Murphy McDade Moore are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

The teen is from the Comber area of Co Down.

Missing Murphy McDade Moore - PSNI Facebook

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "We are trying to put him in contact with his family who have reported him missing.

"Any sightings or information please contact police on 101 in relation to police ref 22 of 16/11/2019".