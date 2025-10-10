A County Down mother has launched a memorial tribute to her son, 4, who died in Tenerife pool accident – a fundraiser for the charity which speedily repatriated his body – and a party at his favourite play park.

Edward Massey's dream in life was to reach the age of five so that he could start the Boy's Brigade and bring along a "a big box of buns" to share with his friends.

Instead, he was tragically torn from his family on a family holiday in Tenerife in May when he suffered a cardiac arrest after a tragic swimming pool accident.

While the Spanish authorities told the devastated family that it could take up to six weeks to bring their son home, his mother Joanne Massey said that Colin Bell and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust stepped in and arranged for Edward’s return to Clough, Co Down within six days.

“In May 2025, I learned the meaning of repatriation," said Joanne. "We were two hours into our family holiday when Edward suffered cardiac arrest after a tragic pool accident. Our lives will never be the same again, but we are trying hard to get through for the sake of our daughter.”

“I can’t imagine the extra stress we would’ve had without their support.”

Her fundraiser will now help support the charity that made such a difference to her family.

The launch of the appeal also marks what would have been Edward’s fifth birthday, a milestone he had looked forward to.

Joanne wrote that he had been “talking about his fifth birthday from the day after he turned four,” excited to join the Boys’ Brigade and bring “a big box of buns” to share with his friends.

Instead, Joanne along with her daughter, family and friends, will celebrate Edward’s memory with a playdate at Global Adventures, his favourite place to visit since he was a baby.

She added: “It didn’t feel right to do nothing or ignore Edward’s wishes. A phrase I’ve been enjoying lately — in laughter and fun, we will remember his love.”