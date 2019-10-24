Appeal issued to trace missing Co Antrim man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Martin Daniel McLarnon (39).

Martin, who is originally from Newtownabbey, was last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday, October 23, in the Springfarm Road area of Antrim.

Martin Daniel McLarnon.

Martin is around 6’ tall, of slim build with short light brown hair and has tattoos on his knuckles. He was last seen wearing grey knee length shorts, a navy coloured t-shirt and a black hooded top.

Martin, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact officers at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1725 23/10/19.