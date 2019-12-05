Appeal issued to trace missing woman

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of Jenny Stephens (39).

Jenny was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, December 3 in the area of North Road, Carrickfergus.

Jenny Stephens. PSNI image.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is roughly 5’4” with long brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and leisure wear. Jenny also speaks with an American accent.

“She is not in any trouble with police nor is she considered any risk to the public- we are just extremely concerned for her wellbeing and want to make sure she is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number CC1877 of 4/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.