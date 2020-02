An urgent appeal has been issued to find a high risk missing person.

In an appeal on PSNI Foyle Facebook page police ask for help in finding Martin Browne.

Martin Browne - PSNI Facebook

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build with tightly shaved black hair and a black beard.

"He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots on the 3rd of this month," adds the post.

"Any sightings or information please contact 101 immediately quoting serial CC1509 4/2/2020."