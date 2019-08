Police are becoming concerned about missing 59-year-old Kevin Watson.

He was last seen on August 19 in the Ballymoney area.

Kevin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build with short shaved grey hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of a heart.

If you have any information which may assist us in locating Kevin please call 101 and quote 1982 of 20/08/19.