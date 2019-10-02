Appeal to locate NI woman Vanessa Carruthers

Police have launched an appeal to find a 30-year-old NI woman - whose family are now living overseas.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Police would like to get in touch with Vanessa Carruthers approx 30 years of age who may have previously lived in the Whitehead area.

"She may also have links to Peterborough, England."

The post adds that her family are currently living in New Zealand - and "have been trying to contact her to no avail".

"We would appeal to anyone with knowledge of Vanessa to contact police on 101 and use reference number 867 of 28/09/19," adds the post.