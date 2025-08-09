Apprentice Boys on parade: 336th anniversary of the Relief of Londonderry - 20 pictures

Around 125 bands were also on parade.
Today’s commemorations started at 9.30am with parades around the city’s walls before a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral.
The main parade began at 12.30pm at Craigavon Bridge, led by the general committee of the Apprentice Boys and followed by parent clubs with each of their branch clubs from across the UK. It passed through the city centre and the Fountain estate, before returning across the bridge to finish at Bond Street.
The day’s events end with the parent clubs returning to within the city walls from 5pm.
