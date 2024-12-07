Apprentice Boys: Shutting of the Gates parade takes place amid Storm Darragh - 14 images

The parade commemorates 13 apprentice boys slamming the mainly Protestant city's gates against King James' advancing Catholic Jacobite army in 1689.

The traditional burning of the Lundy effigy did not take place today due to the high winds of Storm Darragh. The burning will now take place at a later date.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the Apprentice Boys said:

"The Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Derry Commemorated the 336th Anniversary of the Shutting of the Gates today 7 December 2024. Our Members paraded to and from St Columbs Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving, a central part of our day.

"Many Members were unable to attend today due to travel disruption. We would like to express our appreciation to the still considerable numbers who were in the City today, on this important date in the Calendar.

"Following a parade bringing Branch Clubs from the Railway Station to the Memorial Hall, ahead of the main Commemorations, Officers and Members of General Committee met to discuss weather conditions. It was decided that the sudden extreme gusts of wind made it unsafe to burn Lundy later that afternoon and, in liaison with the PSNI and others, that a Burning of Lundy would take place before the 18th.

"We wish to thank our Marshals and the PSNI for the professional manner in which they responded today as plans were changed at short notice. Everyone worked together in an outstanding manner to assure last minute change did not result in disruption.

"The Officers of General Committee will consult with all parties concerned and meet at the earliest opportunity to discuss a Burning of Lundy. We hope to be able to update everyone very soon.”

Pictures by George Sweeney.

1 . Shutting of the Gates parade 2024 Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Shutting of the Gates parade 2024 The ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Shutting of the Gates 336th commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Shutting of the Gates parade 2024 The ABOD Associated Club General Committee face cross winds on Craigavon Bridge during the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Shutting of the Gates 336th commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales