Archbishops reflect on enormous challenges

Archbishop John McDowell

Archbishops John McDowell and Eamon Martin, in a joint Christmas message, say at this time their thoughts are turned to the plight of the homeless, the poor, and the rejected.

“At present, there are many people who have had not just the two worst Christmases ever, but two of the worst years ever - those whose bodies have been overwhelmed or whose minds have been scrambled by the enormous challenges of the covid pandemic.

“We must remember those who sadly have had bereavements during the pandemic, whose plans have been cancelled, families separated, visits curtailed, hospital operations postponed, and businesses and livelihoods upturned,” the archbishops add.

Archbishop Eamon Martin

“If the spirit of God is saying anything to the churches in Ireland this Christmas, might it not be to think about how we, as individuals but, also as a society, can enter prayerfully and hopefully into that great mystery of the ‘Word made flesh’.

“We must hold on to more of the upside down world embodied in the Gospel narratives.

“There is to a degree a natural instinct in us to try to turn the world back on its feet again, because God’s coming into his own creation knocks us badly off balance.

“So we tie ourselves ever more tightly into the world of ‘getting and spending’ and have communion in consumption. But we cannot shake off the feeling that there is a fragility about our indulgence; that somewhere there is a frail seam that will give way; a nagging feeling that there will come a day when there will not be more tomorrow.”