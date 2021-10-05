During the pandemic MOT' s were postponed throughout Northern Ireland.

With restrictions easing they have now resumed, but many people are asking how to book an MOT and what the current backlog is.

How can I check the status of my vehicle?

MOT centres are back up and running across Northern Ireland.

You can check your vehicle MOT status and date of expiry here.

How to book an MOT in Northern Ireland

An MOT can be booked via the NI Direct website.

When booking your MOT you’ll need:

The vehicle registration number

The last four digits of the chassis number

If using the online or telephone service, a debit or credit card

What are the wait times like for an MOT?

There is currently a high demand for MOTs after tests were resumed.

This has left longer waiting times than before the pandemic, meaning you may not be able to get an appointment before your MOT expires.

If you are unable to do so, you need to book the next earliest available test appointment.

The PSNI have been made aware of the current wait time situation from DVA.

MOT Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs)

TECs were automatically issued to drivers during the pandemic.

They allowed vehicles to stay on the road until MOT testing services were available.

TECs have been issued to vehicles which were unable to access an MOT test due to delays caused by the pandemic.

They are automatically generated from the DVA’s system for all eligible vehicles without any action needed to be taken by the vehicle owner.

With the MOT centres now open, no further TECS will be applied and vehicle owners are recommended to book in a test before or as soon as their MOT expires.

No change to trailer test in NI

The Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVSA) in England, Scotland and Wales have announced that the need for tow trailers to complete a test of up to 3,500kgs Maximum Authorised Mass (MAM) will be removed.

The law is expected to change later this Autumn and will see the B+ E category being automatically added to drivers’ records, and licenses updated when they are renewed.

However, there are np plans to change the current trailer test requirements in Northern Ireland.