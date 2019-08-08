Australian Apprentice Boys brethren to take part in first Relief of Londonderry parade

The Apprentice Boys will welcome brethren from Australia for the first time to the Relief of Londonderry celebrations this weekend.

Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse told the News Letter preparations for the Relief celebrations on Saturday – believed to be the single largest parading event in Northern Ireland – have been running smoothly.

The first ever Australian Apprentice Boys Branch Club was opened in Sydney in June and Mr Stenhouse has said he will be delighted to welcome the new brethren to Londonderry.

“We’ll have some visitors this year from the new Australia Murray Club which opened in Sydney in June.

“I was there in June with David Hoey from the Murray parent club to open the new club and we’re delighted to welcome our first brethren from Australia,” he said.

“Everything’s in place and we’re all looking forward to another successful, another enjoyable and another peaceful day on Saturday.

“The Maiden City Festival was launched last Saturday. We’ve had dancers on the Walls, tea dances, a pamper night on Monday, a ‘Mem’s Got Talent’ on Tuesday, we had the quiz night on Wednesday and the Highland Dancing Championships all leading up to Saturday’s main Relief celebrations – so it’s been another very successful week.”