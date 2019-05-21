Austrian F1 champion Niki Lauda has died aged 70
The Austria Press Agency reported that Lauda’s family said in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday.
Tuesday 21 May 2019 09:53
Lauda won two of his three titles after a terrible crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 that left him with serious burns.
