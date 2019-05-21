1978: Champion motor racing driver Niki Lauda of the Parmalat racing team in his F1 Brabham Alfa Romeo during the British Grand Prix at the Brand's Hatch motor-racing circuit in Kent. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Austrian F1 champion Niki Lauda has died aged 70

The Austria Press Agency reported that Lauda’s family said in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday.

Lauda won two of his three titles after a terrible crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 that left him with serious burns.

Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1. Formula One Motor Racing - British Grand Prix - Practice

Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Austrian Niki Lauda celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch after winning in his McLaren-Ford. Second place finisher Didier Pironi (l) doesn't look too disappointing with his afternoons work

2. Formula One Motor Racing - British Grand Prix - Brands hatch

Austrian Niki Lauda celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch after winning in his McLaren-Ford. Second place finisher Didier Pironi (l) doesn't look too disappointing with his afternoons work
Austrian Niki Lauda celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch after winning in his Marlboro McLaren

3. Formula One Motor Racing - British Grand Prix - Brands hatch

Austrian Niki Lauda celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch after winning in his Marlboro McLaren
Former F1 great Niki Lauda during the British Grand Prix

4. Formula One Motor Racing - British Grand Prix - Race - Silverstone

Former F1 great Niki Lauda during the British Grand Prix
