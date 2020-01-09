Ballyclare backdrop for James Nesbitt-led thriller

Filming for a new television thriller starring James Nesbitt is due to take place in Newtownabbey later this month.

Scenes from the BBC Bloodlands drama are to be shot in Ballyclare.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated this week it has received an application from the company behind the production, HTM (Bloodlands) Ltd, for the closure of part of the Ballynure Road in the Co Antrim town.

In a public notice, the local government authority advised “it is minded to make an order to temporarily restrict or prohibit vehicular traffic” from using a section of the road from 9.00am to 6.00pm on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.

Council said that “direction on traffic management will be provided”.

Arrangements can be made to inspect the application free of charge by contacting the council and those wishing to make representations regarding the proposal may do so in writing before 12 noon on Tuesday, January 28.

“Representations received after this will not be considered,” council added.

Details of the new crime series with the Coleraine actor in the lead role were announced in November at the Belfast Media Festival. It is the first original crime series commission for Co Down writer Chris Brandon.

Commenting on the role at the time, Nesbitt said: “We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in Co Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex. I can’t wait to start.”

Filming is also scheduled in and around Belfast and Strangford Lough.