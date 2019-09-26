Ballymena United FC gifting free tickets to former Wrightbus employees to get 'minds diverted for 90 minutes'

A local football club has extended a hand of friendship to former employees of Wrightbus.

In a post Ballymena United FC says: "Sky Blues stand UNITED with our community".

In the post they say the devastating loss of jobs yesterday in Ballymena "was a body blow to their workers, their families and the wider supply network".

They add: "At Ballymena United we recognise that our club is a focal point for all sections of the community and we share in the emotions that have swept over our town in the last 48 hours."

Adding that they have this morning discussed ways to give back to their members, it was decided to "offer free admission to all Wrightbus employees at out match versus Cliftonville this Saturday on production of their Wrightbus ID or clock card.

Action from Glenavon v Ballymena United at Mourneview Park

"We hope that even for 90 minutes everyone's mind will be diverted to the team on the pitch and we can roar the lads home to a valuable three points".