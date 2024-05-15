Balmoral Show 2024: 34 images of different events happening on Day 1 of the Northern Ireland farming showcase

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:25 BST
Look at what is happening on day 1 at Balmoral Show.

Almost everything from the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland is here.

Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Rabbit judging at the show. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

1.

Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Rabbit judging at the show. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Rabbit judging at the show. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

2.

Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Rabbit judging at the show. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Wednesday marks the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show.

3.

Wednesday marks the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show. Photo:

Photo Sales
Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

4.

Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank:The 155th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 15th May to 18th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend.Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland