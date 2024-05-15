Balmoral Show 2024: Crowds queue to get into Northern Ireland showcase agricultural even in 155th year
Crowds were queueing even before the gates opened at 8.30am and began thronging into the 55 acre site soon after.
Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary said it is shaping up to be a great day at the Eikon Centre.
"We have opened the gates and the crowds are already thronging in," she said.
"We have a full packed programme for the day and we are hoping the weather is going to be kind to us."
Highlights of the opening day are opening events for beef cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.
Showjumping has also been taking place in the main arena and sheep shearing and wool handling are drawing crowds in the shearing shed already.
A stunt motor cycle display is taking place in the main arena at 12.45pm.
A key draw this year is the mini-Land Rover off road course for children.
Already the site is drenched in enticing food smells with high energy music as people wander through the 500 trade stands.
Some 100,000 people are expected at the show over four days.
Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train with a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station taking them directly to the show. Selected Enterprise services between Dublin and Lanyon Place Station will also stop at Lisburn station to help get people to the event.
For more information see www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow and www.balmoralshow.co.uk
