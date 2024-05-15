Balmoral Show 2024: Crowds queue to get into Northern Ireland showcase agricultural even in 155th year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual showpiece of Northern Ireland's agri-food industry has got off to a thumping start at Lisburn.

Crowds were queueing even before the gates opened at 8.30am and began thronging into the 55 acre site soon after.

Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary said it is shaping up to be a great day at the Eikon Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have opened the gates and the crowds are already thronging in," she said.

Balmoral Show

"We have a full packed programme for the day and we are hoping the weather is going to be kind to us."

Highlights of the opening day are opening events for beef cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

Showjumping has also been taking place in the main arena and sheep shearing and wool handling are drawing crowds in the shearing shed already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stunt motor cycle display is taking place in the main arena at 12.45pm.

Linda Geary Operations manager

A key draw this year is the mini-Land Rover off road course for children.

Already the site is drenched in enticing food smells with high energy music as people wander through the 500 trade stands.

Some 100,000 people are expected at the show over four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train with a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station taking them directly to the show. Selected Enterprise services between Dublin and Lanyon Place Station will also stop at Lisburn station to help get people to the event.