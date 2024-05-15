Live
Balmoral Show 2024: Today, May 15, is the opening of the 155th year of the biggest agricultural showcase in Northern Ireland
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today, May 15 marks the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show.
This a a four day event showcasing agriculture in Northern Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.