Bank holidays 2022 Northern Ireland: Full list of bank holidays including Easter and Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Dreaming of your next day off? Here are all of Northern Ireland's bank holiday dates and public holidays in 2022.
Want to plan your next holiday and need to know when the bank holidays will fall in 2022?
We've put together a full list of all the bank holidays for Northern Ireland in 2022, including when the next one will be.
This year, there is also an additional bank holiday, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, giving us an impressive four day weekend in May.
Here’s when the next bank holiday falls in Northern Ireland and a full list of Northern Irish bank holidays in 2022.
When is the next bank holiday in Northern Ireland?
The first bank holiday of 2022 officially fell on Monday January 3 to mark New Year’s Day, which this year fell on a Saturday.
The next bank holiday in Northern Ireland will fall on Thursday, March 17, for St Patrick's Day.
Full list of bank holidays in Northern Ireland 2022
Monday, January 3, New Year's Day
Thursday, March 17, St Patrick’s Day
Friday, April 15, Good Friday
Monday, April 18, Easter Monday
Monday, May 2, May bank holiday
Thursday, June 2, Spring bank holiday
Friday, June 3, Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday
Tuesday, July 12, Battle of the Boyne
Monday, August 29, Summer bank holiday
Monday, December 26, Boxing Day
Tuesday, December 27, Christmas Day (substitute day)
