Want to plan your next holiday and need to know when the bank holidays will fall in 2022?

We've put together a full list of all the bank holidays for Northern Ireland in 2022, including when the next one will be.

This year, there is also an additional bank holiday, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, giving us an impressive four day weekend in May.

When is the next bank holiday in Northern Ireland?

The first bank holiday of 2022 officially fell on Monday January 3 to mark New Year’s Day, which this year fell on a Saturday.

The next bank holiday in Northern Ireland will fall on Thursday, March 17, for St Patrick's Day.

Full list of bank holidays in Northern Ireland 2022

Monday, January 3, New Year's Day

Thursday, March 17, St Patrick’s Day

Friday, April 15, Good Friday

Monday, April 18, Easter Monday

Monday, May 2, May bank holiday

Thursday, June 2, Spring bank holiday

Friday, June 3, Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

Tuesday, July 12, Battle of the Boyne

Monday, August 29, Summer bank holiday

Monday, December 26, Boxing Day

Tuesday, December 27, Christmas Day (substitute day)