Barry McGuigan’s daughter Danika dies aged 30

The daughter of former boxing world champion Barry McGuigan has died after a short illness.

Actress Danika McGuigan, aged 30, passed away in the early hours of yesterday after a battle against cancer”, it has been announced.

In a statement issued through the Dublin-based actors’ agency, The Agency her family said: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan.

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”

Ms McGuigan appeared in several films including Philomena, Wildfire and Mammal.

She recently starred alongside Seána Kerslake in the RTE series ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’.

Danika was Barry McGuigan’s only daughter alongside her three brothers Shane, Jake and Blane.