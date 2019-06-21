BBC broadcaster Eamon Friel dies just weeks after final show

The well-known singer/songwriter and BBC broadcaster Eamon Friel has died, BBC Radio Foyle has reported.

In a message posted on Twitter, the corporation said his family have announced that he passed away on Friday morning after a short illness.

“In recent years he presented Songbook with Eamon Friel on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster,” the brief post said.

Eamon’s last Songbook show on BBC Radio Ulster was broadcast on May 23.

Since then, Stuart Bailie has been sitting in for the regular host.